'Armed and dangerous' 24-year-old suspect wanted for shooting juvenile in Culpeper: police

Culpeper Police are searching for a 24-year-old suspect wanted for shooting a juvenile Tuesday.

Just after 9 p.m. on April 16, officers responded to the area of Vantage Place and Highview Court following multiple reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a juvenile with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The suspect had already fled the area and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. He has been released.

Following an investigation, police determined that the suspect in the shooting is 24-year-old Elmore Taylor Jr.

The juvenile was hanging out with friends at Vantage Place when Taylor Jr was passing through the area. An argument broke out between the two and quickly turned physical.

That’s when Taylor Jr. pulled a gun and began shooting at the juvenile before fleeing.

Taylor Jr. has been charged with felony shooting with intent to maim or kill, felony use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felony discharge of a firearm in a public place, misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm, misdemeanor brandishing of a firearm and misdemeanor shooting across a public roadway.

Taylor Jr. also has additional outstanding felony charges through the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.