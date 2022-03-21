Apple Maps, iTunes and other apps experiencing outages

article

Several apps linked to Apple services are experiencing an outage, according to DownDetector.

According to the website, several apps such as Apple Maps, iTunes, and Google Maps started having issues Monday afternoon.

Apple also reported several outages with its apps on its website including App Store, Apple Music and Apple TV+.

No reason for the outage was provided nor a timeline for when the apps will resume operating.

RELATED: Study: Greater screen time in young kids linked to more reported behavior problems

FOX Television Stations has reached out to Apple for comment.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



