Anne Arundel taekwondo teacher arrested for sexually abusing girl beginning at age 14: police

An Anne Arundel County taekwondo teacher was arrested for the alleged sexual abuse of a young girl that began when she was 14-years-old.

Police say 42-year-old Steve Choi was an instructor at Lion Choi’s Taekwondo studio on Annapolis Road in Hanover, Maryland when the alleged abuse was first reported.

Steve Choi

Officials say the victim was 17-years-old last September when she made the report. According to police, the victim told them that the abuse began when she was 14-year-old.

Choi, of West Friendship, was taken into custody August 16 without incident.

Police ask anyone with information or who thinks they may have been a victim to contact them at 410-222-4733 or 410-222-4700.