Anne Arundel County reverses ban, allows indoor dining at 25 percent capacity

Anne Arundel County has reversed the suspension of indoor dining and will now allow restaurants to serve indoors at 25 percent capacity.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

BETHESDA, MD - MARCH 22: Interior dining room at Le Vieux Logis restaurant in Bethesda, MD. 2014. Busy interior dining room with guests at Le Vieux Logis restaurant (Photo by Greg Powers For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The decision comes from County Executive Steuart Pittman following a two day court hearing. Pittman signed a new executive order Wednesday.

RELATED: Judge blocks executive order that bans indoor dining in Anne Arundel County

Following the new executive order, restaurant owners agreed to dismiss a lawsuit that challenged the county’s previous suspension of indoor dining for four weeks.