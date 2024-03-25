Annandale man facing a dozen charges for 'brutal and horrifying' rapes of 2 woman, police say

An Annandale man is in custody for the "brutal and horrifying" rapes of two northern Virginia women, police say.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis announced the arrest of Kevin Lopez Altan on Monday. Lopez Altan is accused of sexually assaulting a 59-year-old woman at her own business in Annandale and a 20-year-old woman on the campus of Northern Virginia Community College.

"Our shared perpetrator is a monstrous 23-year-old man whose crime in Fairfax County is both abhorrent and inhumane," Davis said.

Police say Lopez Altan attacked the 59-year-old woman Wednesday. They say he went to the woman’s business, which was closed at the time, and began knocking on the door.

According to police, the victim told Lopez Altan that the store was closed but he continued knocking and when the woman opened the door to once again tell him the business was closed, he forced his way in.

Lopez Altan is accused of holding the victim in the store for hours while repeatedly sexually abusing her and threatening to kill her. Finally, when Lopez Altan was momentarily distracted, the victim was able to run out of the store and made it to a nearby business where she called for help.

Detectives immediately launched an investigation into the attack and were able to collect an "enormous" amount of evidence.

As they investigated, detectives learned that another sexual assault had been reported at Northern Virginia Community College on Thursday. The victim was attacked but was able to fight the man off and make a run for it.

Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department and the Northern Virginia Community College police began to compare information and determined that they were searching for the same suspect.

Police say the suspect had "unique tattoos" and "unique mannerisms" that helped them identify him. Fingerprints were also lifted from the scene where the 59-year-old woman was assaulted and police were able to match them to Lopez Altan.

A manhunt for Lopez Altan began on Friday and around 1:20 p.m., he was arrested in the Heritage Shopping Center in Annandale. Police say Lopez Altan does have a criminal history and is known to police. The Northern Virginia Community College officer who was able to quickly identify the suspect had interactions with him previously while working as a sheriff's deputy in the area.

"He was certainly known to law enforcement but not extensively," Chief Davis said. "So, it can't go unnoted that the Northern Virginia Community College police officer, based on his remembrance of this perpetrator when he was employed as a deputy sheriff was absolutely instrumental in breaking this case wide open."

Police say at this time, it appears Lopez Altan chose his victims at random. They say that while there is no indication at this time that he has additional victims, anyone with information should contact Fairfax County police at 703-691-2131.

"We believe he absolutely, positively would have struck again. We know that from the way he interacted with our detectives. We know that from his demeanor, his disposition. I would be shocked if there aren't other victims that he's left in his wake and that's why we want to intentionally solicit any information about him from previous victims or people who know him in the community," said Davis. "These two acts were so brazen, so bold, so daring, that it would be hard for me to believe that he hasn't struck before."

Chief Davis appeared visibly disturbed by the nature of the crimes, and would not disclose further details when asked by members of the media at a news conference Monday afternoon.

"He is evil personified. He’s brutal in his attacks on women. He’s relentless in his attacks on women. And the fact that we were able to literally stop him from offending again and again and again is something that local law enforcement is tasked with and we are proud that we were able to put him in handcuffs but we can’t begin to explain criminal misconduct like his. Evil, criminal misconduct." Davis said. "What he did was unspeakable."

Lopez Altan is facing 12 charges including rape, attempted rape, abduction, sodomy and strangulation. He is being held at the Fairfax County Detention Center without bond.

"We took a monstrous predator off the street. If you want to see pure evil, take a look at that picture of Kevin Lopez Altan," Davis said.