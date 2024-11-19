America's top 100 restaurants for 2024; Four in DC, three in Virginia
So, what’s for dinner?
OpenTable unveiled its list of top 100 restaurants for 2024 on Tuesday and four are in Washington D.C.; three in Virginia.
OpenTable also highlighted some interesting emerging trends among American diners and analyzed more than 14 million diner reviews and ratings of restaurants across 53 different cities.
Chicago had the largest share of top restaurants of any other city this year while California topped the list with the most restaurants of any state.
List: the top 100 restaurants of 2024
Arizona
- Cafe Monarch - Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Dominick's Steakhouse - Scottsdale, Ariz.
California
- Addison By William Bradley - San Diego, Calif.
- Antico Nuovo - Los Angeles, Calif.
- Bavel - Los Angeles, Calif.
- Bestia - Los Angeles, Calif.
- Cesarina - San Diego, Calif.
- Cowboy Star - San Diego, Calif.
- Evvia - Palo Alto, Calif.
- Fishing With Dynamite - Manhattan Beach, Calif.
- Four Kings - San Francisco, Calif.
- House of Prime Rib - San Francisco, Calif.
- insideOUT - San Diego, Calif.
- Jeune et Jolie - Carlsbad, Calif.
- Kokkari Estiatorio - San Francisco, Calif.
- Musso & Frank Grill - Los Angeles, Calif.
- Providence - Los Angeles, Calif.
- Saffy's - Los Angeles, Calif.
- The Dock - Newport Beach, Calif.
- The Progress - San Francisco, Calif.
- Youngblood - San Diego, Calif.
Colorado
- Clark's Oyster Bar - Aspen, Colo.
- Matsuhisa Vail - Vail, Colo.
- Williams & Graham - Denver, Colo.
District of Columbia
- Caruso's Grocery - Washington, D.C.
- dLeña - Washington, D.C.
- Filomena Ristorante - Washington, D.C.
- Old Ebbitt Grill - Washington, D.C.
Florida
- Bern's Steak House - Tampa, Fla.
- Buccan - Palm Beach, Fla.
- Dry Dock Waterfront Grill - Longboat Key, Fla.
- Sails Restaurant - Naples, Fla.
Georgia
Illinois
- Akahoshi Ramen - Chicago, Ill.
- Boka - Chicago, Ill.
- Café Ba-Ba-Reeba - Chicago, Ill.
- Chicago Pizza & Oven Grinder Co. - Chicago, Ill.
- Gibsons Italia - Chicago, Ill.
- Girl & the Goat - Chicago, Ill.
- Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab - Chicago, Ill.
- Le Colonial - Chicago, Ill.
- RL Restaurant - Chicago, Ill.
- Rose Mary - Chicago, Ill.
Indiana
- Our Table | American Bistro - Bargersville, Ind.
- Vida - Indianapolis, Ind.
Louisiana
- Ruth's Chris Steak House - Baton Rouge, La.
- GW Fins - New Orleans, La.
Massachusetts
- Bar Vlaha - Brookline, Mass.
- Giulia Restaurant - Cambridge, Mass.
- Krasi - Boston, Mass.
- Pammy's - Cambridge, Mass.
- Silver Dove Afternoon Tea - Boston, Mass.
- The Nautilus - Nantucket, Mass.
Maine
- Fore Street - Portland, Maine
- Scales - Portland, Maine
North Carolina
- O-Ku - Charlotte, N.C.
New Jersey
- Stella Restaurant - Ventnor, N.J.
- The Saddle River Inn - Saddle River, N.J.
New Mexico
- Geronimo - Santa Fe, N.M.
Nevada
- Beauty & Essex - Las Vegas, Nev.
- Golden Steer Steakhouse - Las Vegas, Nev.
- Partage - Las Vegas, Nev.
New York
- ASKA - Brooklyn, N.Y.
- Del Vino Vineyards - Northport, N.Y.
- Gallaghers Steakhouse - Manhattan - New York, N.Y.
- Lucia's on the Lake - Hamburg, N.Y.
- Palma - New York, N.Y.
- The Odeon - New York, N.Y.
- The River Cafe - Brooklyn, N.Y.
Ohio
- Alfio's buon cibo - Cincinnati, Ohio
- BOCA - Cincinnati, Ohio
- Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse - Cincinnati, Ohio
- Pepp & Dolores - Cincinnati, Ohio
- Sotto - Cincinnati, Ohio
- The Precinct - Cincinnati, Ohio
Oregon
- Rosmarino Osteria Italiana - Newberg, Ore.
Pennsylvania
- Morcilla - Pittsburgh, Penn.
- Saloon Restaurant - Philadelphia, Penn.
Puerto Rico
- Marmalade Restaurant & Wine Bar - Old San Juan, Puerto Rico
Rhode Island
- Gracie's - Providence, R.I.
South Carolina
- The Bluffton Room - Bluffton, S.C.
Tennessee
- Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar - Memphis, Tenn.
- Noko - Nashville, Tenn.
Texas
- Aba - Austin, Texas
- Hudson House - Lovers Lane - Dallas, Texas
- J Carver's - Austin, Texas
- Jeffrey's Restaurant - Austin, Texas
- Red Ash Italia - Austin, Texas
- Sammie's Italian - Austin, Texas
- Steak 48 - Houston - Houston, Texas
- Signature - San Antonio, Texas
- Uchi Austin - Austin, Texas
- Uchiko Austin - Austin, Texas
Utah
- Yuki Yama - Park City, Utah
Virginia
- L'Auberge Chez Francois - Great Falls, Va.
- L'Opossum - Richmond, Va.
- Stella's - Richmond, Va.
Washington
- Spinasse - Seattle, Wash.
- The Pink Door - Seattle, Wash.
Wednesday is the new Friday
Data collected between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30 of this year showed an 11% increase in diners going out to eat on Wednesday nights, the largest increase of any other day.
Looking ahead to 2025, 43% of people said they planned to dine out on Wednesday if they planned on going out to eat during the week.
The reason: to break up the week.
The more, the merrier
Another trend that’s gaining popularity for diners are big groups.
Parties of six or more people going out to eat increased 8%, according to OpenTable.
Fifty-five percent of consumers said they planned to dine out with a big group over the holidays and 43% said they planned to do it more frequently next year.
Dining experiences and tasting menus
More and more diners are opting to experience tasting menus, cooking classes and Omakase options.
OpenTable’s Experience bookings increased 27% and 42% of Americans said they are more interested in experiential dining in 2025 compared to last year.
"We're seeing a new age of dining out that is more adventurous than years past, evidenced by diners embracing midweek dining, dining solo or with large groups, or upping the ante with a dining experience," said Debby Soo, CEO of OpenTable. "And with more than half of diners planning to dine out more in 2025 than 2024, this is great news for restaurants all around."