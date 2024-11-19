article

The Brief Over 14 million diner reviews and ratings were analyzed to compile OpenTable’s list of top 100 restaurants for 2024. Some new trends that became popular during the year were eating out on Wednesdays and dining in large groups. Chicago had the most restaurants on OpenTable’s list of 100.



So, what’s for dinner?

OpenTable unveiled its list of top 100 restaurants for 2024 on Tuesday and four are in Washington D.C.; three in Virginia.

OpenTable also highlighted some interesting emerging trends among American diners and analyzed more than 14 million diner reviews and ratings of restaurants across 53 different cities.

Chicago had the largest share of top restaurants of any other city this year while California topped the list with the most restaurants of any state.

List: the top 100 restaurants of 2024

Arizona

California

Colorado

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Maine

North Carolina

New Jersey

New Mexico

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wednesday is the new Friday

Data collected between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30 of this year showed an 11% increase in diners going out to eat on Wednesday nights, the largest increase of any other day.

Looking ahead to 2025, 43% of people said they planned to dine out on Wednesday if they planned on going out to eat during the week.

The reason: to break up the week.

The more, the merrier

Another trend that’s gaining popularity for diners are big groups.

Parties of six or more people going out to eat increased 8%, according to OpenTable.

Fifty-five percent of consumers said they planned to dine out with a big group over the holidays and 43% said they planned to do it more frequently next year.

Dining experiences and tasting menus

More and more diners are opting to experience tasting menus, cooking classes and Omakase options.

OpenTable’s Experience bookings increased 27% and 42% of Americans said they are more interested in experiential dining in 2025 compared to last year.

"We're seeing a new age of dining out that is more adventurous than years past, evidenced by diners embracing midweek dining, dining solo or with large groups, or upping the ante with a dining experience," said Debby Soo, CEO of OpenTable. "And with more than half of diners planning to dine out more in 2025 than 2024, this is great news for restaurants all around."