Amber Alert: Search for missing Wisconsin teen expands to Minnesota

The Amber Alert search for a missing teen out of western Wisconsin has expanded, with authorities in Minnesota asking for people to be on the lookout for the missing girl.

Fifteen-year-old Kryssy King was last seen at her home in Holcombe, Wisconsin, 35 miles northeast of Eau Claire, at around 11:30 p.m. Friday night. She was discovered missing the following morning and an Amber Alert was issued later in the day on Saturday.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office says she is believed to be with 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn in an unknown vehicle. Authorities initially believed King was still in the Chippewa County, Wisconsin area, warning that she could be in serious danger.

On Sunday, on the second day of King's disappearance, the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office expanded the Amber Alert to include additional counties. In Minnesota, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension also sent out an alert for King. However, authorities have not identified any likely areas they think King or Blackburn could be traveling to or if they have any strong reason to suspect they have left the Chippewa County area.

Photos of Trevor Blackburn (most recent photo on the right)

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the sheriff's office also asked anyone who may have given a ride to a person walking in the Cornell or Holcombe area to contact deputies. It's unclear how that person connects to the search.

King is 5-feet-3-inches tall and about 150 pounds with blonde hair. Blackburn has brown hair and a tattoo of a name on his chest along with a heart tattoo on his inner forearm.

Deputies ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of King or Blackburn to call 911 or the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office at 715-726-7700 and select option 1.