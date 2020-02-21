Amazon removing items claiming to cure, treat or prevent the coronavirus from marketplace

Amazon says it's removing items from its online marketplace claiming to cure, treat or prevent the Coronavirus, according to FOX Business.

FOX's Tracee Carrasco says Amazon is notifying third-party merchants that it is stopping the sales of these types of items. Carrasco says Amazon has seen a number of sellers adding things to their listings that could be seen as preying on people's concerns of the coronavirus. One listing, Carrasco said, claimed it met the CDC'S criteria for "use against the coronavirus."

Carrasco reports there's been an increase in masks, books, certain types of vitamins added to amazon's marketplace during this time. Last week, Amazon reportedly did meet with the World Health Organization along with a number of other tech companies looking for ways they could help combat the spread of misinformation surrounding the coronavirus.

