Alligator search underway in St. Mary’s County, officials say

St. Mary’s County officials and a wild life expert say they’re searching for an alligator that was reported in the area recently.

According to county officials, they initially dismissed an alligator sighting the area last year due to a lack of evidence.

A wildlife specialist, however, took an interest in the case, and recorded what they believe is credible video that could be showing an alligator.

There are no laws pertaining to wild alligators in Maryland, but people are not permitted to own them.

The county is working with a local wildlife group to capture the animal and take it to Florida.

