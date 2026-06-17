‘Allez Les Léopards’: Congolese fans send World Cup luck after 52-year wait

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The Brief DR Congo is back in the World Cup for the first time since 1974. Congolese fans are sending support to the Leopards as the team begins its tournament run. One fan living in Virginia said seeing DR Congo in the World Cup is special because the country’s football and culture will be on a global stage.



DR Congo’s World Cup wait ends today, and Congolese fans are sending one clear message before kickoff: Allez les Leopards.

DR Congo opens against Portugal

DR Congo opens Group K play against Portugal today at Houston Stadium.

The match marks DR Congo’s first World Cup appearance in 52 years. The country last played in the tournament in 1974, when it competed as Zaire.

For Congolese fans, the return is about more than the scoreline. It is a chance to see the Leopards back on the sport’s biggest stage after generations of waiting.

v looks on during the AFCON Group C match between Algeria and DR Congo at Moulay El Hassan Stadium, Rabat, Morocco on January 6, 2026. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Expand

A 52-year wait for the Leopards

Offrande Kabanzi, a Congolese fan currently living in Virginia, said DR Congo’s return to the World Cup is deeply meaningful.

"We haven’t been in one in like 52 years," Kabanzi said. "So obviously, this one is really special to us."

Kabanzi said the moment matters because it brings both Congolese football and Congolese culture to a global audience.

"Not only because our football and our culture will be taken to a World Cup level, but also as a football fan, this is the most incredible and amazing competition we can play," Kabanzi said.

Colourful DR Congo fans during the 2013 African Cup of Nations Group B match between Ghana and DR Congo at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Photo: VISIONHAUS/Ben Radford (Photo by Ben Radford/Corbis via Getty Images)

Players to watch for DR Congo

Kabanzi said two players he is especially excited to see are Chancel Mbemba and Yoane Wissa.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 12: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (EDITOR'S NOTE: This image has been digitally altered.) Chancel Mbemba #22 of Congo DR poses for a portrait during the official FIFA World Cup 2026 portrait session on June 12, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (P Expand

Mbemba is one of the most recognizable leaders in the DR Congo squad, while Wissa gives the Leopards an attacking threat as they begin a difficult Group K schedule.

DR Congo is in a group with Portugal, Colombia and Uzbekistan.

ZAPOPAN, MEXICO - MARCH 31: Yoane Wissa of DR Congo runs with the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying Playoff tournament match between Congo DR and Jamaica at Guadalajara Stadium on March 31, 2026 in Zapopan, Mexico. (Photo by Simon Barber Expand

A message before kickoff

As the Leopards begin their World Cup run, Kabanzi said Congolese fans are excited to see the team represent the country.

"We’re really excited about it," Kabanzi said.

His message to the team was simple.

"I’m wishing all my Léopards best of luck," Kabanzi said. "Allez Les Léopards."

Photo of Offrande Kabanzi, a Congolese fan currently living in Virginia, wrapped in his country's flag.

What's next:

After facing Portugal, DR Congo will continue Group K play against Colombia on June 23. The Leopards will close group play against Uzbekistan on June 27.