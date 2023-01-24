Alexandria shooting suspect mistakenly released from PG County jail: police

Police are working to locate the suspect in a shooting from earlier this month who was mistakenly released from a Prince George's County jail.

Brian Wordell Morris Jr., 27, was arrested in connection with a shooting on January 15 on the 4600 block of Duke St. in Alexandria, VA. Morris allegedly shot a 22-year-old male who was transported to the hospital with multiple injuries.

Brian Wordell Morris Jr., 27, remains at large after mistakenly being released from a PG County jail. Photo via Alexandria Police Department.

On January 20, officials took Morris into custody. He was then transported to the Prince George's County Department of Corrections on an open warrant for a malicious wounding charge, according to police.

He was erroneously released on the same day, more than an hour later. Morris remains at large, according to police.

Police say multiple jurisdictions are working to locate the suspect, including the Alexandria Police Department, the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force.