Alexandria BJ’s stabbing death leads to murder charge

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Alexandria
An Alexandria man is facing a murder charge after the stabbing death of another man inside a BJ's location.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - An Alexandria man has been charged in connection with a stabbing death at a BJ’s Wholesale Club location.

Police began investigating the incident at the store in the 100 block of South Van Dorn Street Saturday around 7:45 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they found 29-year-old Abiy Zemene of Silver Spring suffering from stab wounds.

Rescue crews tried to save Zemene, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the suspect, Rakibul Fakir, 33, was still at the scene.

He’s been charged with second-degree murder.
 