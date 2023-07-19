Adult man held without bond after sexual assault of a minor in Prince William County

An adult man was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault against a minor in Prince William County.

Police say a sexual assault was reported at a residence located in the 9200 block of Glen Meadow Ln. in the Bristow area of Prince William County on July 16.

The victim, who was under the age of 13 at the time of the offense, was at the home of the accused when she was inappropriately touched by the accused on more than one occasion. The accused was known to the victim.

According to police, the victim left the home the following day and reported the incident to a family member who contacted the police. The accused has been identified as 46-year-old Kabi Raj Bohara.

He is being held without bond.