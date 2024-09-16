ACLU report exposes stark racial disparities in DC police stops

article

A new report from the American Civil Liberties Union has revealed troubling data about police encounters in Washington, D.C., showing a stark racial disparity in stops made by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The study, titled "Bias at the Core?", examined nearly 140,000 police encounters from January 2022 to December 2023 and found that police disproportionately stop Black people compared to other racial groups.

According to the ACLU, an African American individual in D.C. has a police encounter every ten minutes. Despite Black people making up approximately 40% of the city's population, they account for over 70% of police stops during the study period.

The report points to racial bias as a significant factor in these disparities.

The study also highlights that less than 1% of the stops led to the seizure of firearms, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the stop-and-frisk practice.

The ACLU noted that the data shows racial disparities consistent with racial bias.

The report also found that white residents, who make up about 39% of D.C.'s population, were only stopped 13% of the time. The ACLU says it has reached out to D.C. police and city officials for a response to the findings but has not yet received a comment.

The ACLU's report calls for immediate action, including police retraining, to address these racial disparities and improve community trust in law enforcement.

FOX 5 has reached out to D.C. police, the D.C. police union, and the mayor’s office, and we are awaiting their response.

Read the full report below: