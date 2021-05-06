A reading gift guide for all the moms in your life this Mother's Day

Having trouble deciding what to get mom for her special day? Podcast host Zibby Owens has you covered with her definitive list of the best book to get each mother in your life from the mom who needs a drink to the mom who loves to cook and more!

For the mom who lost her mom:

- The Aftergrief by Hope Edelman

- The Empathy Diaries by Sherry Turkle

For the mom who worries she’s losing her mind:

- Mom Genes by Abigail Tucker

For the mom debating having a second child:

- Second Thoughts by Lynn Berger

For the mom who needs a drink:

- Three Martini Afternoons at the Ritz: The Rebellion of Sylvia Plath & Anne Sexton by Gail Crowther

For the mother of a certain age:

- Great Sex Starts at 50 by Tracey Cox

For the mom considering an affair:

- Blow Your House Down by Gina Frangello

For the mom who needs a laugh:

- Did I Say That Out Loud: Midlife Indignities and How to Survive Them by Kristin van Ogtrop

For the mom who is burnt out:

- I’m So Effing Tired: A Proven Plan to Beat Burnout, Boost Your Energy, and Reclaim Your Life by Amy Shah, MD

For the mom longing for an escapist read:

- When the Stars Go Dark by Paula McLain

For the mom who can’t stop second-guessing herself:

- The Nine Lives of Rose Napolitano by Donna Freitas

For the history-buff mom who needs inspiration:

- The Light of Days: The Untold Story of the Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos by Judy Batalion

For the mom who can’t bear the thought of another load of laundry:

- Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore by Karin B. Miller and Patric Richardson

For the mom who can’t fit everything in:

- Moms Don’t Have Time To: A Quarantine Anthology

For the mom who needs some life hacks:

- Your Time to Thrive by Arianna Huffington and Marina Khidekel

For the mom who is battling depression:

- Lifelines by Melissa Bernstein

For the mom who loves to cook:

- Simply Julia by Julie Turshen

- The Loaves & Fishes Farm Series by Sybille van Kemp

- Mango & Peppercorns by Tung Nguyen, Lyn Nguyen and Katherine Manning

For the mom who loves music:

- The Spirit of Music by Victor Wooten

The mom reeling from a setback:

- The Rejection that Changed My Life by Jessica Bacal

For the grandma:

- Nanaville: Adventures in Grandparenting by Anna Quindlen

For the mom looking for hands-on parenting tools:

- The Scaffold Effect by Dr. Harold Koplewicz

For the mom who wants to get into it:

- Let’s Talk About Hard Things by Anna Sale

For the mom who loves fiction:

- Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia

For the mom missing her girlfriends:

- Huddle by Brooke Baldwin

For the mom who wonders how everyone else is doing it:

- Hunt, Gather, Parent by Michaeleen Doucleff

For the mom who wants to regroup:

- Broken (in the Best Possible Way) by Jenny Lawson

For the home office mom:

- Parenting While Working from Home by Shari Medini

