9 suspects pile out of sedan, rob vape shop in Fauquier County

The Brief Investigators in Fauquier County are continuing to search for nine suspects accused of robbing a vape shop. The suspects were caught on camera piling out of a mid-size sedan. Some of the suspects were even seen getting out of the trunk of the car ahead of the robbery.



A surveillance camera captured nine people getting out of a small sedan in Fauquier County, hooded, masked and wearing gloves as they prepared to rob a vape shop in the area.

The Faquier County Sheriff's Office says it happened at the Accolades Vape and Tobacco Shop and the owner wants your help catching the crooks.

What we know:

The suspects pulled up to the Accolades Vape and Tobacco Shop in the 5000 block of Lee Highway in Warrenton in a grey Hyundai Sonata around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 15.

The car is designed to seat five people, but the suspects are packed in a mid-size sedan.

Some of them even climbed out of the trunk, all dressed in hooded sweatshirts, masks, as they broke in a window, stealing 15 pairs of Nike Air Jordans, clothes and vapes, getting away with a total of $13,000 worth of merchandise.

Dig deeper:

The owner, Charan Singh, says this is a tough financial loss that his insurance company will not cover. He says the suspects also stole Pokémon cards and the cash register.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office believes this crew has done several more burglaries in the area and deputies are determined to catch them.

They urge anyone with information to call the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.