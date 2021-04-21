89-year-old woman missing from Fairfax County found dead, police say

Authorities say an elderly woman who was reported missing from Fairfax County was found dead Wednesday morning.

Officers say 89-year-old Nancy Washington had last been seen on Tuesday at 11 p.m. in the 7000 block of Old Keene Mill Road in the Springfield area.

"Sadly, Nancy was found deceased," police said in a tweet Wednesday morning. "Our thoughts are with her family. Preliminarily, no foul play is suspected."