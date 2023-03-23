8 injured after fire truck crashes on Richmond Highway

Firefighters are typically among the first to respond to a major crash. But on Thursday, a Fairfax County Fire and Rescue truck – plus three other vehicles were involved in a collision that sent eight people to the hospital.

Fairfax County police believe one of those victims has life-threatening injuries, while the other seven commuters are expected to live.

Car parts could be seen on the roadway late into the evening after the crash. Around 5:19 p.m., The Fairfax County Police Department said its officers were called to the intersection of Richmond Highway and Memorial Street in Groveton for the report of a crash involving a fire truck and three vehicles.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

FCPD’s Crash Reconstruction Unit detectives are looking into the incident, and have closed off Richmond Highway at Memorial Street while they investigate. They're asking evening commuters to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

