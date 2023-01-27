74-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Annapolis

A 74-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in Annapolis, Maryland on Tuesday, and police are still looking for the vehicle involved in the crash.

According to the Annapolis Police Department, officers responded around 10:07 p.m. to a report a bicyclist struck by a vehicle in the unit block of Hilltop Lane near Merryman Road.

The 74-year-old bicyclist, identified as Zarko Peruza of Annapolis, was found unresponsive by officers, and later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the striking vehicle fled the scene after the crash.

Investigators have not released an identifying information about the vehicle or driver.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call APD at 410-268-9000.