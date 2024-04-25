7 suspects arrested for Fairfax burglary, potentially linked to cross county burglaries: police

Police have arrested seven out-of-state suspects, possibly linked to other burglaries across the country.

Fairfax County police responded to the 6000 block of Columbia Pike in Lake Barcroft for a report of a burglary on April 21, around 9 p.m. Police say home surveillance cameras captured multiple suspects entering the home at the listed address. The suspects stole jewelry, handbags, and a safe.

After canvassing the neighborhood, police were able to obtain surveillance footage of the vehicle involved. Police say the suspects fled to Chesterfield, Virginia after the burglary. The suspects were later arrested on April 23 by Fairfax County police in Chesterfield.

Officials believe the suspects have traveled and committed crimes in states across the country.

All seven suspects are currently being held in the Chesterfield County Jail pending their extradition to Fairfax County. They have all been charged with burglary and grand larceny.

Eime Dalef Cardenaz, 20, of Flushing, New York

Ferney Alejandro Vargas Angarita, 33,

Giorgina Carolina Sanchez Carrasquero, 26,

Juan Pablo Parra Quintero, 18,

Heiser Land Pineda Cespedes, 34,

Karen Dayan Guanume Diaz, 24, of Chicago, Illinois

Jose Andres Hernandez Sora, 20

This remains an ongoing investigation.