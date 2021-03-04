5 people shot at 7-Eleven in Southwest DC, police say

Three men and two women were shot at a 7-Eleven in Southwest on Thursday evening.

Police say the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SW at around 4:57 p.m.

According to police, all of the victims are conscious and breathing – one of the men and one woman were found at the scene, another man and woman sought treatment at a local hospital and another man sought treatment at a nearby firehouse.

Police say they are on the lookout for a Black male who is around 5’5" with a skinny build. He may possibly be armed with a handgun and was described as wearing blue jeans, a dark hooded sweatshirt, and a black mask.

He was caught on surveillance video and can be seen in the photo above.

If you have any information, contact the police at 202-727-9099.