$4K of Lululemon clothing stolen from DC store, front door shattered
article
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - More than $4,000 worth of Lululemon clothing was stolen from one of their DC locations on Monday morning, according to a police report.
Officers responded to 1925 14th Street NW around 6:30 a.m. and found the front entrance glass door had been shattered.
READ MORE: DC middle school students have sneakers stolen by thieves in SUV: police
A total of $4,340 worth of clothing was reported stolen including 16 joggers, 16 pairs of pants and 5 jackets.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact DC Police.