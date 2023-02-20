$4K of Lululemon clothing stolen from DC store, front door shattered

article

More than $4,000 worth of Lululemon clothing was stolen from one of their DC locations on Monday morning, according to a police report.

Officers responded to 1925 14th Street NW around 6:30 a.m. and found the front entrance glass door had been shattered.

A total of $4,340 worth of clothing was reported stolen including 16 joggers, 16 pairs of pants and 5 jackets.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact DC Police.