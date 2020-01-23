47th annual 'March for Life' rally to be held Friday in DC

Thousands of pro-life activists are expected to march to the Capital as part of the “March for Life” rally happening on Friday. For the first time, a sitting president will be in attendance for the annual event.

President Donald Trump is expected to arrive at the event around noon and deliver remarks around 12:15 p.m.

Anti-abortion activists participate in the "March for Life," an annual event to mark the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the US, outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, January 18, 2019. (Ph Expand

Below are a list of street closures related to the rally released by the Metropolitan Police Department:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the event from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. :

F Street from 6th Street, NW to 7th Street, NW

6th Street from E Street, NW to G Street, NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 14th Street, NW

7th Street from F Street, NW to Jefferson Drive, SW

The following street will be closed for an event at the Capitol One Arena from 6:00 a.m. to approximately 12:00 p.m. :

F Street from 6th Street, NW to 7th Street, NW

The following street will be closed from 10:00 a.m. to approximately 12:00 p.m. :

7th Street from F Street to Jefferson Drive, SW

The following streets will be closed from 10:00 a.m. to approximately 3:00 p.m. :

Constitution Avenue from 12th Street, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed from 12:00 p.m. to approximately 3:00 p.m. :

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street, NW to 2nd Street, NE

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.