44-year-old woman strangles 4-year-old, lifts her off the ground in Prince William County: police

Prince William County police have arrested and charged a woman after she strangled a 4-year-old girl.

According to police, they arrived at a residence located in the 13500 block of Getty Lane in Woodbridge on March 27, at approximately 3:31 p.m. to investigate the report of an assault on March 25.

The suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Shanna Deniece Freeman of Woodbridge, Virginia.

Police learned that a family acquaintance placed her hand around the neck of the victim, a 4-year-old girl, and lifted her off the ground. The parties separated them, and the victim notified a family member of the encounter. Minor injuries were reported.

Attempts to locate Freeman were unsuccessful. She was later arrested on April 15.