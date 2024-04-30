4 teens charged after forcing multiple victims off of mopeds at gunpoint in DC

Four teens have been arrested in connection to multiple carjackings in D.C., police say.

According to MPD, a 15-year-old juvenile male, two 16-year-old juvenile male and 18-year-old Jershaun Marshall were all arrested and charged with three crimes that occurred on Sunday and Monday.

Police say at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, two suspects approached a victim as he was sitting on his moped at 11th Street and O Street, Southeast.

One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the moped and the victim complied. The suspects fled the scene with the victim’s property and moped. The victim’s moped has been recovered.

Then, on Monday, April 29, the three suspects approached another victim sitting on his moped at 13th Street and H Street, Northeast, around 12:15 p.m. One of the suspects pulled out a gun as the two others pulled the victim from the moped. The suspects fled the scene with the victim’s moped, which has since been recovered.



Less than an hour later, at least two of the suspects went up to another man sitting on his moped at 9th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. One suspect acted as though he had a gun and forced the victim off of his moped. As the suspects were getting on the moped, the victim flagged down a D.C. Housing Authority Officer.

The suspects were apprehended by canvassing officers and with the assistance of the MPD helicopter.

