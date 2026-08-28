1 dead, 3 injured in Northeast DC shooting

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The Brief One man is dead after a quadruple shooting that left three others injured in Northeast D.C. Three men remain hospitalized after the incident. Police are looking for a silver Honda Accord believed to be connected to the shooting.



One man is dead after a quadruple shooting that left three other men injured in Northeast D.C. Friday afternoon. One of the victims was airlifted to a hospital, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

What we know:

Sixth District officers responded around 1:42 p.m. to the 6200 block of Dix Street Northeast for a reported shooting.

Officers found three men with gunshot wounds, an MPD spokesperson said.

One of the adult victims was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived. The other three victims were conscious and breathing, according to police.

D.C. Fire and EMS took three victims to area hospitals. A fourth was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

One of the men was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Suspect vehicle description

What's next:

Police are looking for a silver Honda Accord with unknown license plates.

Anyone with information can call 202-727-9099 or text 50411. Tips can be anonymous.