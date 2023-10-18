4 teens who went missing after leaving Maryland skate rink could be in Arlington, police say

Four Anne Arundel County teens are missing and police believe they may be in Arlington.

Detectives with the Anne Arundel County Police Department and the Arlington County Police Department are investigating the disappearance of the group of juveniles.

Police initially reported that five teens had gone missing after leaving the Skate Zone located at 1082 Crain Highway in Crofton on Oct. 14 but one of them — Benjamin Bundy — was found safe.

The teens who have yet to be found are:

Braden "Kai" Heagy, 13

Aiden Jones, 15

Avery Pearson, 16

Fuzeah "Zeah" Alquthami, 13

Left to right: Fuzeah "Zeah" Alquthami, Braden "Kai" Heagy, Aiden Jones, Avery Pearson

Police say they have reason to believe the juveniles could be in Arlington County.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 410-222-4731.