4 men shot, 2 killed in 'quiet' Woodbridge neighborhood

A deadly shooting in a "quiet" Woodbridge neighborhood is currently under investigation.

Prince William County police reported four men were shot Friday afternoon, and two of them have succumbed to their injuries and died.

Officers responded to the scene in the 14700 block of Birchdale Avenue at 2:24 p.m. after the department received several 911 calls. Once they arrived, police said they located some of the victims inside the house and others were found wounded outside.

There's still a large police presence in the area, and several ambulances are parked in front of the residence.

Police said the incident "does not appear to be random," and the person who pulled the trigger is still on the loose.

The motive for the shooting has not been determined.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.