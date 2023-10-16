4 juveniles injured in UTV collision in St. Mary's County, sheriff's office says

St. Mary’s County deputies say four juveniles were injured in a crash involving a utility task vehicle (UTV) Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Holly Bank Drive and Burning Oaks Drive in Mechanicsville, Md., around 5:11 p.m. on Oct. 13.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Massimo Buck UTV, driven by a juvenile and carrying four juvenile occupants, was traveling on Holly Bank Drive when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and all of the occupants were thrown out.

Four of the juveniles were transported to Children’s National Hospital in D.C. — three by helicopter and one by ambulance. The fifth occupant did not require further treatment.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office say indications point to operator error as the contributing factor in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking witnesses to the collision or events leading up to it. Anyone with information should call 301-475-4200, ext. 8010 or email brian.connelly@stmaryscountymd.gov. Witnesses can also call Crime Solvers, 24/7, at 301-475-3333 or text "Tip239" to 274637.