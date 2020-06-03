3 Prince George’s County officers suspended after video shows alleged police brutality incident

Prince George's County Police have suspended two officers and their supervisor after cell phone video was posted online showing one of the officers kicking a man while handcuffing him at a gas station in Langley Park, officials announced Tuesday.

Authorities say an officer observed an assault and chased down a man who was handcuffed at the gas station. A second man was also taken to the ground. After a second officer arrived police say the first officer kicked the second man twice. Officers say both of the men were released after the assault victim could not be located.

"I am sorry and I am angry," said Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski in a statement. "I am sharing the video in the interest of transparency. During my tenure as Chief of Police, four officers have been criminally prosecuted for assault. This will be thoroughly investigated and in keeping with past practice, the findings will be referred to the Office of the State's Attorney."

It is not clear when the incident took place.