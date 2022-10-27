3 men sue D.C. over denied concealed carry permits, argue discrimination

Three men who were denied concealed carry permits are suing the D.C. government, arguing the city discriminated against them while considering their applications to carry a concealed weapon in public.

Sanu Millard, the lead plaintiff and a lifelong D.C. resident, says he has never been arrested and has no criminal convictions. Nonetheless, he claims he was denied a conceal carry permit because the city determined he had a "propensity for violence" based on past criminal charges.

The city cited domestic violence incidents where police were called to Millard's mother's house. But, Millard says, he wasn't arrested for domestic violence, he was the victim. The complaint says the police were called to his mom's house because her then-boyfriend pushed Millard and bloodied his lip after his mom asked the boyfriend to leave.

Last June, the Supreme Court said you have the right to carry a concealed gun outside your home for the purpose of self-defense. The challengers say the reasoning the city relies on to deny certain concealed carry permits is discriminatory and violates the Second Amendment.