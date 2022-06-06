3 juveniles arrested in connection with multiple armed carjackings in DC

A 15-year-old and two 16-year-old juvenile males have been arrested in connection with multiple armed carjackings that took place in D.C. on Saturday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

DC Police say in the first incident, the suspects approached the victims seated in a car around 9:21 p.m. in the 2100 block of Champlain Street NW.

The suspects pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. The vehicle was later located.

In the second incident, the suspects approached the victims seated in a car around 9:27 p.m. in the 2400 block of 17th Street NW.

READ MORE: DC Attorney General on juvenile carjackings: There's a problem

The suspects pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The suspects were unsuccessful in obtaining property from the victim and then fled the scene.

A short time later, the suspects were caught and a firearm was recovered.

A 15 year-old and 16-year-old juvenile male, both of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Additionally, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking.