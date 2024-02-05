Expand / Collapse search

3 injured in Northeast DC shooting, helicopter searches for suspects

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

Helicopter searches for suspects after triple shooting in DC

Gunshots erupted in a Northeast neighborhood Monday night, and police say three people were struck and injured.

WASHINGTON -
Gunfire erupted in a Northeast neighborhood Monday night, leaving three people injured after being struck by bullets, according to police reports.

FOX 5 spotted a helicopter sweeping the area with a spotlight as the search for the shooters intensified. 

Officer Carew, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department, said the call came in at 9:32 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 4500 block of Quarles Street Northeast. 

Carew said that three people were shot: two men, and one woman, and all were "conscious and breathing" when officers arrived at the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. 