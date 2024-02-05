3 injured in Northeast DC shooting, helicopter searches for suspects



Gunfire erupted in a Northeast neighborhood Monday night, leaving three people injured after being struck by bullets, according to police reports.

FOX 5 spotted a helicopter sweeping the area with a spotlight as the search for the shooters intensified.

Officer Carew, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department, said the call came in at 9:32 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 4500 block of Quarles Street Northeast.

Carew said that three people were shot: two men, and one woman, and all were "conscious and breathing" when officers arrived at the scene.

