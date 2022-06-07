3 found dead inside Fairfax apartment following welfare check, police say

Fairfax County Police are investigating after three people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside an apartment building following a welfare check.

Detectives are on the scene of the death investigation in the 4200 block of Mazarin Place in Fairfax.

Police discovered the three bodies after a relative asked officials to do a welfare check for someone who lives in the apartment. Police say they arrived and made contact with a roommate who let them into the apartment.

There was a bedroom door closed and barricaded. Police called the fire department, and they were able to look into the room through a window, finding what appeared to be three people dead, one man and two women.

Police have said one of the people found dead did live inside the apartment.

"We’re trying to understand what all took place in that room, but as I mentioned, the doors were barricaded from the inside of the room and inside that room were three deceased people, an adult male and two adult females, all appearing to be suffering from gunshot wounds," said Deputy Cheif Brian Reilly of the Fairfax County Police.

Police say the roommate is not a suspect or person of interest and she is cooperating with the investigation.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



