3 DC teens face multiple charges for more than a dozen robberies committed in one night

Three D.C. teenagers have been arrested and face multiple charges after more than a dozen robbery and assault incidents in one night in the District.

The offenses occurred on Sunday, April 23. Police say in the first incident, one of the suspects produced a gun and demanded the victim's car keys in the 2600 block of Georgia Avenue NW around 12:41 a.m.

The victim complied, and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s car.

Around 1:15 a.m., the suspects exited a car and approached a victim in the 3700 block of 10th Street NW. One of the suspects took out a gun, and then the suspects took property from the victim. The suspects fled the scene in a car.

The suspects then exited a car around 2:54 a.m. and approached the victims in the 200 block of Upshur Street NW. One of the suspects produced a gun and the suspects took property from one of the victims and assaulted them. The suspects did not obtain any property from the second victim. They then fled the scene in a car.

The suspects approached another victim around 3:04 a.m. in the 900 block of G Street NW. One of the suspects produced a gun and the suspects took property from the victim. They fled the scene in a car.

Around 3:24 a.m., the suspects approached a victim in the 1000 block of Florida Avenue NW. The suspects pushed the victim against a wall and took property from them. The suspects then fled the scene in a car.

Minutes later at 3:30 a.m., the suspects exited a car and approached the victims in the 2500 block of Ontario Road NW. The suspects took out guns, took property from the victims and fled the scene in a car.

The suspects approached a victim in the 1300 block of 4th Street NE around 3:59 a.m. One of the suspects produced a gun and demanded the victim's car keys. The victim complied and then some of the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s car while the other suspects fled in the other car.

Around 4 a.m., the suspects approached a victim in the 3200 block of 17th Street NW. One of the suspects produced a gun and demanded property from the victim. The suspects then assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects then exited a car and approached the victims in the 1000 block of U Street NW around 5:25 a.m. The suspects produced guns and assaulted the victims. The suspects took property and fled the scene in a car.

The suspects approached a victim in the 1200 block of 28th Street NW around 5:30 a.m. One of the suspects took out a gun and pointed it at the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in a car.

The suspects exited a car around 5:33 a.m. and approached a victim in the 1300 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW. One of the suspects took out a gun and pointed it at the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in a car.

Around 5:37 a.m., the suspects exited a car and approached a victim in the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. One of the suspects took out a gun and pointed it at the victim. A second suspect took the victim’s phone then the suspects fled the scene in a car.

Around 5:40 a.m., the suspects exited a car and approached a victim in the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. One of the suspects produced a gun and demanded the victim's property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

Officers then responded to the 200 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW around 9:55 a.m. for the report of a located stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, officers arrested one suspect who was seated in the car.

A 16-year-old boy, of Northwest D.C., was arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

Two 15-year-old boys, both of Northwest D.C., were later arrested and charged with armed robbery, assault and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

These cases remain under investigation. Police ask anyone who has knowledge of these incidents to call (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department's text tip line at 50411.