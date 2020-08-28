3 charged after allegedly punching man in blackface, attacking cop at Black Lives Matter Plaza in DC

Three suspects are facing charges after two allegedly punched a man in blackface and a third pulled a police officer to the ground at Black Lives Matter Plaza in D.C. on Thursday night.

The incident erupted amidst a flurry of confrontations during protests on the eve of the March of Washington.

According to a police report, the first suspect struck the man in black face in the head and face and, when officers intervened, a second suspect also landed a punch on the man.

When an officer tried to stop the second attacker, a third charged in, reaching around the officer’s neck and pulling him down.

When the officers tried to put the third suspect in handcuffs, he initially allegedly resisted arrest by laying on his stomach with his arms against his chest.

Police were eventually able to get the suspect in handcuffs.

The first suspect was stopped for assault and released.

The second was charged with simple assault.

The third was charged with assault on a police officer.

