3 accused, beating Milwaukee boy who used credit card to order food

Three people from Milwaukee face child abuse charges for allegedly beating a young boy after he used his grandmother's credit card to order food. The accused include Althedria Robinson, 44, Lynda Robinson, 34, and Keethan Robinson, 30. Each faces a felony charge of physical abuse of a child (intentional causation of bodily harm).

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a residence on N. 91st Street just south of W. Silver Spring on Monday, May 8 to investigate a report of child abuse.

The investigation revealed on Thursday, May 4, a young boy used his grandmother's credit card to order food. When the grandmother found out, she told the boy's teenage sister, "who proceeded to strike (the boy) with a metal purse strap numerous times," the complaint says. The complaint goes on to say while the teenage sister was striking the boy, the grandmother's daughter, Lynda Robinson, arrived and "used a belt to strike the boy numerous times on his butt," the complaint says. The court documents say Althedria Robinson arrived a short time later "and used the same belt to strike (the boy) numerous times all over his body. The complaint says after that, the teenage sister "whooped him again."

Althedria Robinson, Lynda Robinson, and Keethan Robinson

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The complaint says the next morning, on Friday, May 5, Keethan Robinson went into the boy's room and "punched him numerous times in the arms and legs."

According to the criminal complaint, the boy was seen by Child Abuse Pediatricians at the Child Advocacy Center and was found to have bruises on his arms, legs, back, butt, chest and forehead, several with abrasions.

The two women accused made their initial appearances in Milwaukee County court on Sunday, May 14. Online court records show an arrest warrant was issued for Keethan Robinson on Monday. If convicted, each faces up to six years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Back in 2021, two of the defendants spoke to FOX6 about their uncle, who was killed in a hit-and-run crossing a Milwaukee road.