25-year-old dies after Metrobus, van and car crash in Silver Spring

A multiple-vehicle collision involving a Metrobus Sunday resulted in the death of a 25-year-old Silver Spring man.

According to Montgomery County police, the crash took place at approximately 8:52 p.m. along New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive.

Detectives determined during their investigation that a white 2006 Chevrolet Express 2500 was traveling on northbound New Hampshire Avenue when it crossed the median and struck a blue 2008 Toyota Corolla in the southbound lane.

The Corolla was then struck by a Metrobus traveling southbound. The driver of the Express 2500, Ovidio Aroldo Gonzalez Cortez, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are unsure at the moment what caused Gonzalez Cortez to leave the roadway.

Officials said the driver of the Corolla and the driver of the Metrobus were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The Montgomery County Department of Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact CRU detectives at 240-773-6620.