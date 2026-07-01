23-year-old killed after Audi hits utility pole on Route 301 in Prince George’s County

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The Brief Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash on northbound MD-301. Troopers said a 2015 Audi left the roadway and hit a utility pole. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.



A 23-year-old man was killed early Wednesday after Maryland State Police said his Audi left Route 301 and hit a utility pole in Prince George’s County.

What we know:

Troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the single-vehicle crash at 12:09 a.m. Wednesday, July 1.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of a 2015 Audi was traveling north on Route 301 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a utility pole.

The driver, identified as Honre Dexter McCade Jr., 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.

What's next:

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate.