23-year-old killed after Audi hits utility pole on Route 301 in Prince George’s County
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MARYLAND - A 23-year-old man was killed early Wednesday after Maryland State Police said his Audi left Route 301 and hit a utility pole in Prince George’s County.
What we know:
Troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the single-vehicle crash at 12:09 a.m. Wednesday, July 1.
According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of a 2015 Audi was traveling north on Route 301 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a utility pole.
The driver, identified as Honre Dexter McCade Jr., 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.
What's next:
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate.
The Source: This article was written using information from Maryland State Police.