Midterm Elections: Washington DC US Delegate's race Live Results

FOX 5 is tracking live results from the 2026 general election in Virginia.

The votes submitted on Nov. 3, 2026, will determine the future of leadership throughout the commonwealth, including contests for U.S. Senate, House and constitutional amendments.

Eleanor Holmes Norton is currently serving on the District of Columbia's non-voting House seat. She will not be running for re-election. Robert White is the Democratic nominee, competing with Republican Denise Rosado and Kymone Freeman as the D.C. Statehood Green party candidate.

FOX 5 DC is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5dc.com and FOX LOCAL DC as the night unfolds.

Washington D.C. U.S. Delegate election results 2026