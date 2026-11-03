Midterm Elections: Washington DC attorney general race Live Results

FOX 5 is tracking live results from the 2026 general election in Maryland.

The votes submitted on Nov. 3, 2026, will determine the future of leadership throughout the state, including contests for governor, U.S. Senate, House and other local offices.

Brian Schwalb will defend his incumbency as the attorney general for D.C. The Democratic candidate has served in the opposition since January 2023. He is challenged by Republican candidate, Manuel Rivera.

FOX 5 DC is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5dc.com and FOX LOCAL DC as the night unfolds.

Washington D.C. attorney general election results 2026