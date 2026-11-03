Midterm Elections: Virginia US Senate race Live Results

FOX 5 is tracking live results from the 2026 general election in Virginia.

The votes submitted on Nov. 3, 2026, will determine the future of leadership throughout the commonwealth, including contests for U.S. Senate, House and constitutional amendments.

Democratic incumbent Mark Warner is seeking a fourth term in office. Challenging him is Republican nominee Bert Mizusawa, a retired U.S. Army Major General who won the August Republican primary. While election analysts generally classify the seat as safely Democratic, the statewide nature of the race makes it a useful gauge of how federal politics are playing out across Virginia's varied regions, per the Cook Political Report.

FOX 5 DC is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5dc.com and FOX LOCAL DC as the night unfolds.

Virginia U.S. Senate election results 2026