Midterm Elections: Virginia US House race Live Results

FOX 5 is tracking live results from the 2026 general election in Virginia.

The votes submitted on Nov. 3, 2026, will determine the future of leadership throughout the commonwealth, including contests for U.S. Senate, House and constitutional amendments.

In the Old Dominion, there are several key congressional races to watch, including the 1st, 2nd, 7th, 8th and 10th districts.

FOX 5 DC is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5dc.com and FOX LOCAL DC as the night unfolds.

Virginia U.S. House election results 2026