$20,000 worth of equipment stolen from Prince George's County batting cage business

A Prince George’s County business owner says a trailer with $20,000 of baseball equipment was stolen from his batting cage business.

Andre Hockaday is renovating one of his two locations of his business, On Deck.

The trailer was parked in a lot next to the building, located in the 9000 block of Edgeworth Drive in Capitol Heights.

Hockaday tells Fox 5 he usually keeps the safety pin in the trailer hitch, but didn’t last Friday night, and the trailer was stolen about an hour after he left the building last Friday night.

Turf, pitching machines, nets, baseballs, baseball bats and helmets were among the pieces of equipment inside.

"I’ll just start all over, I guess," Hockaday said.

The theft was caught on surveillance cameras.

It shows someone in what appears to be a dark colored Dodge pickup truck pull up next to the trailer, take a lap around it, and then attach the trailer to the truck and drive off.

He posted the video to social media looking for help, adding that very few people knew the trailer had equipment in it.

"I was just waiting if anyone else knew it. But I don’t know who it is, and so far nobody else knows," Hockaday said.

Hockaday eventually called Prince George’s County Police who took a report and are investigating.

In the meantime, Hockaday is asking for anyone who recognizes the person or truck from the surveillance video to reach out as he tries to figure out what’s next.

Hockaday says insurance will not cover the losses since the truck and equipment were technically parked off of the property of the batting cage itself.