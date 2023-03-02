2 teens shot, 17-year-old killed in Upper Marlboro neighborhood
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Authorities say a teenage boy was killed and another was wounded during a shooting Thursday night in a townhome community in Prince George's County.
Detectives say the double shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 9600 block of Parkstone Drive in the Westphalia Town Center neighborhood of Upper Marlboro.
Police arrived and found the two boys outside suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officers say one of the teens was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim who died was identified by investigators as 17-year-old Michael Nwaulu of Upper Marlboro.
K9 teams were seen searching a wooded area near the scene on Thursday night.
Investigators have no suspects and are still working to establish a motive in the case.
Anyone with is asked to Prince George's County Police at 301-516-2512.
A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.