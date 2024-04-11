2 teens charged after shooting at Prince George's County officer

The Prince George’s County Police Department has charged two suspects in connection with a non-contact shooting in Upper Marlboro.

The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Xavier Stewart of Clinton and 19-year-old Noreon Moody of Bowie.

According to police, at approximately 11:05 a.m, on Wednesday, April 10, Stewart and Moody fired gunshots at an officer who was in an unmarked police vehicle on Crain Highway just prior to Trade Zone Avenue. The officer was in the area as part of an investigation.

Police say a pursuit ensued, but the suspects were able to flee from officers.

Police were able to locate the suspects several hours later and took them into custody. A gun was recovered from Moody’s backpack which has now been linked to the shooting.

Moody is charged with attempted murder, firearms offenses and related charges. Stewart is charged with the unauthorized use of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle used in the shooting was reported stolen.