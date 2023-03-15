2 Prince George's County cousins arrested in connection with Silver Spring murder

article

Two men from Prince George's County are in police custody for the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Montgomery County Police say that Kajohn McCombs and Ahmahd McCombs were arrested on Tuesday for in the killing of Deandre Keith Ellis on Sunday, March 5.

Police say the men, who are cousins, are both 22-year-old Capitol Heights residents.

According to investigators, on that date, officers responded to a welfare check in the 900 block of Bonifant Street, and once there, they discovered that Ellis had been shot to death inside of a car.

Investigators have not revealed a possible motive for the shooting.

Kajohn McCombs and Ahmahd McCombs are being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

Police have not indicated what charges the two men will face.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-455-TIPS.