2 people injured in shooting outside a food mart in Arlington

Police in Arlington are investigating a shooting where two people were injured outside a food mart.

The shooting took place on 24th Street S. Wednesday evening in front of the Lucky Seven Mart where authorities say a group had gathered. According to preliminary details police released, multiple rounds were fired in the area striking the two victims and leaving property damage to buildings and a vehicle.

Witnesses told police they saw a group of people in a black sedan leave the area at high speeds immediately after.

Arlington County police officers responded to the site of the shooting around 9:30 p.m. At the scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound and a woman who had also been grazed.

The female victim sustained minor injuries, however, the male was transported to an area hospital with injuries considered serious but non-life-threatening. Authorities say he remains in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.