2 men shot, 1 dead near Dupont Circle

Two men were shot near Dupont Circle in Northwest D.C. Thursday evening and one of them has died, according to police.

D.C. police said the call came in at 9:32 p.m. for a shooting on Connecticut Ave NW & Florida Ave NW. Police said one adult male was found unconscious and not breathing, and another was found conscious and breathing.

In a press conference at the scene of the shooting, Duncan Bedlion, commander of the Second District, said that police believe a silver car was involved. He said that one of the victims was pronounced deceased while the other is in critical but stable condition in a local hospital.

Bedlion urged the public to reach out to police with tips, videos, and images that can be useful in tracking down the suspects. Police currently believe there was more than one shooter.

