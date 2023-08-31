2 killed, 1 injured in Fort Washington home; suspect in custody following tense standoff

Three people were shot, two of them have died, and the suspected shooter is in custody following a near six-hour standoff with police Thursday night in Fort Washington.

The suspect, according to Prince George's County police, is expected to receive a medical evaluation after he allegedly shot two men and a woman inside a single-family house in the 1900 block of Tall Timber Court. Police said a woman and man were found dead at the scene, while the third shooting victim is recovering in a hospital.

Police first received a call about the shooting around 5:45 p.m. Shortly after officers arrived in the neighborhood, they alerted residents in the Fort Washington community to shelter in place as they attempted to apprehend the gunman who had barricaded himself inside a house.

Police closed off several nearby streets, including Powder Horn Road, Old Fort Road, and Thornton Drive during the investigation, but they have since reopened.

They initially told people who were displaced due to the barricade situation to go to Friendly High School at 10000 Allentown Road.

It's unclear, at this moment, what led up to the shooting inside the house. So far, police have not disclosed a motive or identified the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.




